The final Avengers: Doomsday trailer is the best one for the movie to date. And it’s also loaded with Easter eggs from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It reveals who was approaching Peggy’s home in the previous trailer. (It was Steve!) We know more about when the film takes place in relation to Steve and Peggy’s relationship in the past. And it also confirms that many years has passed since the end of Avengers: Endgame for Steve and Peggy — which syncs up Steve Rogers and the Fantastic Four, who exist in Earth-828 in the year 1969.

But those are just a few of the many Easter eggs, Marvel references, and little details you might have missed in the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer. We’ll discuss the “stolen life” that Steve Rogers might have taken from living in the past with Peggy, and the real secret Steve and Peggy are hiding from their son. We’ll also explore the connection between Steve and Loki, explain why Steve and Peggy name their son James, and theorize about why Doom may be out for vengeance against the former Captain America.

Watch our full Doomsday trailer breakdown below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the final trailer to Avengers: Doomsday check out more of our videos below, including one recapping everything you need to know in the Marvel Multiverse Saga before Avengers: Doomsday, one on how the ending of VisionQuest sets up Avengers: Doomsday, and one on all of the Easter eggs in Episode 8 of VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.

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