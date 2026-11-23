Avengers: Doomsday is rated PG-13.

That’s not a surprise. Every Avengers movie to date — and this is the fifth of them — was rated PG-13. But when you look up these movies’ ratings on the MPA’s official website, you’ll see something interesting.

When the MPA’s Classification and Rating Administration officially gives a movie its rating on the scale from G to NC-17, it also offers a brief description of the content that earned its rating. An MPA rating tells you a general level that the organization’s raters believe a movie is appropriate for, but it doesn’t say why they find it appropriate or inappropriate for young audiences. A movie could get an R for drug references and use, or it could get an R for “nudity associated with any sexual content.” That’s why you need that description to offer the context for the rating.

And the content for the Avengers: Doomsday PG-13 is different from every other Avengers movie in one key regard. Every entry in the franchise has featured varying degrees of sci-fi violence or action, and most have contained a little “language” (MPA speak for a little profanity). But Doomsday has something extra: Violence, yes, language, yes, but also what the MPA describes as “bloody images˘”

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The reality is Doomsday isn’t going to be too bloody, otherwise it would be an R-rated film. Every Avengers movie costs too much to exclude younger audiences. But the official rating certainly suggests this will be the most intense Avengers movie to date.

Here is the ratings description for each Avengers movie to date:

The Avengers - “Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, and a mild drug reference.”

- “Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, and a mild drug reference.” Avengers: Age of Ultron - “Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action, violence and destruction, and for some suggestive comments.”

- “Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action, violence and destruction, and for some suggestive comments.” Avengers: Infinity War - “Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, language and some crude references.”

- “Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, language and some crude references.” Avengers: Endgame - “Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.”

- “Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.” Avengers: Doomsday - “Rated PG-13 for violence/action, bloody images, and language.”

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18. Prepare your eyeballs for bloody images.

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