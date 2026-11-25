We think we’ve figured out what Doctor Doom is doing in Avengers: Doomsday.

Obviously, he’s angry at the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men over their “stolen lives.” But how will he destroy them and conquer the entire multiverse? The post-credits scenes of Avengers Endgame: Encore and VisionQuest have finally given us a clue.

Doom is creating a sort of Infinity Gauntlet out of people. Just as Thanos collected Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War, Doom is collecting people with ties to the Stones in Doomsday. He’s already got Scarlet Witch, who holds a connection to the Mind Stone, and the Hulk, who wielded the entire Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame and thus became part of the Soul Stone.

So who else will be part of Doom’s human Infinity Gauntlet? Watch our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video below to find out:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on our theory about Doctor Doom assembling an Infinity Gauntlet of Marvel superheroes check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in the final trailer to Avengers: Doomsday, one recapping everything you need to know in the Marvel Multiverse Saga before Avengers: Doomsday, and one on how the ending of VisionQuest sets up Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.

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