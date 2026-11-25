This Thanksgiving will be a little less festive, with the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade postponed due to a weather storm expected in New York City tomorrow morning.

In a statement, Macy’s said: “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration.

They added “Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”

The parade is not canceled; Macy’s rescheduled it for Saturday, November 28. It will now begin at 8:30 ET.

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The National Weather Service currently predicts “a strong coastal storm” in New York City and along the East Coast of the U.S., and with it “heavy rain, strong winds, and significant coastal flooding.” In addition to conditions making the experience a soggy one for both attendees and participants, the high winds expected with the storm could make it impossible to display the parade’s famous balloons, which are barred from flying in winds higher than 24 miles per hour.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was first held in 1924 and has been an annual tradition ever since. In its 100+ year history, it’s only been canceled three times in the past, all during the early 1940s when the resources typically utilized in mounting the parade were needed for World War II.

According to Wikipedia, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has never been postponed before.

Since the parade’s debut in 1924, it’s only been cancelled three times — in 1942, 1943 and 1944 because materials for giant balloons were needed for the World War II effort.