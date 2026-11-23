Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the first live-action Blade Runner television series, or check out Amy Poehler’s return to sitcom TV. There’s also a new batch of holiday-themed Great British Baking Shows and several new streaming dramas on Netflix.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

Blade Runner 2099

The Blade Runner story leaps forward another 50 years, following the events of Ridley Scott’s influential sci-fi film and its Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel, Blade Runner 2049. Blade Runner 2099 follows a new Blade Runner who teams up with a Replicant to find a runaway. Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer star. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shogun) directed the first two episodes, while Silka Luisa serves as showrunner. (Scott is an executive producer on the series.)

Where to watch Blade Runner 2099: Premieres on November 25 on Prime Video.

Dig

11 years after the conclusion of Parks and Recreation, Michael Schur and Amy Poehler have co-created a new series. Their Dig is about archaeologists examining a site in Greece, where they uncover a rare artifact. The cast also includes Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza. It’s such an impressive group and fun premise that I won’t even make a Dandy Warhols joke.

Where to watch Dig: Premieres on November 23 on Peacock.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

At this point, the Great British Baking Show holiday specials are an annual tradition as treasured as a kiss under the mistletoe or milk and cookies on Christmas morning. (Just don’t let those cookies develop a soggy bottom.) The friendly competition is always fun, but the best part is always watching everyone try to pretend it’s a snowy New Year’s when the specials are clearly shot months earlier.

Where to watch TGBBS: Holidays: Premieres on November 23 on Netflix.

Fool Night

The hit manga by Kasumi Yasuda is now a Netflix anime series. Per the streaming service, the show is set in “a sunless future where humans become plants to make oxygen” where “a desperate young man undergoes “Transfloration” — and discovers he can hear the voices of those who have become plants.” I’m green with envy about this whole becoming a plant situation, sounds great.

Where to watch Fool Night: Premieres on November 26 on Netflix.

Always on Call

Everyone loves a juicy new medical drama, so how about one from Norway, this one following “a devoted team of medical professionals navigate personal struggles, political pressure and a risky new hire at an overwhelmed emergency room in Oslo”? Just don’t tell Michael Crichton’s estate about it.

Where to watch Always on Call: Premieres on November 26 on Netflix.