Paul Thomas Anderson has written some incredible screenplays in his career — all for himself. He’s never been the credited writer on anything other than his own movies. But now he’s partnering with Steven Spielberg on another first: The first out-and-out Western of Spielberg’s career.

Spielberg’s early Hollywood work included several sorta-Westerns, like Duel and The Sugarland Express; movies that were set in the West, and used the imagery of the Western, but took place in the present day. But now Spielberg will direct a full-blown Western called The Heart in Winter, based on a book by Kevin Barry, and scripted by PTA.

According to Deadline, the movie is planned for a 2028 release and will star Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy, and Mark Rylance.

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Spielberg told Deadline the excitement for the project was ““to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team.” He also added that as he and Anderson began exploring a potential collaboration they “sat in screening rooms, and by the way, only on 35mm film, and watched dozens of Westerns.” (Can you imagine being a fly on the wall of that screening room?)

Here is the official synopsis of The Heart in Winter:

October 1891. A hard winter approaches across the Rocky Mountains. The city of Butte, Montana is rich on copper mines and rampant with vice and debauchery among a hard-living crowd of immigrant Irish workers. Here we find Tom Rourke, a young poet and ballad-maker of the town, but also a doper, a drinker, and a fearsome degenerate. Just as he feels his life is heading nowhere fast, Polly Gillespie arrives in town as the new bride of the extremely devout mine captain Long Anthony Harrington. A thunderbolt love affair takes spark between Tom and Polly and they strike out west on a stolen horse.

Spielberg continues to tick off different genres in this later stage of his career. In recent years, he’s directed his first musical (West Side Story), and his first autobiographical drama (The Fabelmans). Now he’s got a Western in the works. He’s also teaming with another huge director, something that he hasn’t really done since his collaboration with Peter Jackson on The Adventures of Tintin.