For the first time, the biggest sporting event of the year will be screened on some of the biggest movie-theater screens in the world.

Disney announced today they had struck a deal for next year’s Super Bowl LXI to air live in “hundreds of IMAX locations in the United States and select international markets, including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil.” It’s the first time the Super Bowl will be shown on IMAX screens.

According to the press release, the IMAX event “will begin at 6 p.m. ET and feature ESPN’s main Super Bowl LXI game telecast, as well as the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show headlined by 25-time GRAMMY Award winner JAŸ-Z, and pregame and postgame coverage, delivering a more than four-hour comprehensive presentation of the Super Bowl experience in a premium theatrical environment.”

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Rich Gelfond, IMAX CEO said of the news:

The Super Bowl is a one-of-a-kind global cultural event imbued with spectacle, sound, drama, and heroes — all the makings of a great IMAX experience. This is a milestone for IMAX that further elevates our standing as a premier global platform for entertainment and events, and we’re excited to work in partnership with Disney, ESPN and the NFL to give football fans an unforgettable night.

I would suspect demand will be very high for IMAX’s Super Bowl tickets. IMAX screenings for blockbusters have become hot sellers in recent years — and as the brand has grown, so has the calls for more big events and spectacles in that format. And, at least for sports fans, there’s no bigger event or spectacle that IMAX could host than the Super Bowl. (I would also suspect that demand for Buffalo wings and pizza will be at an all-time high during the IMAX screenings of the big game.)

Super Bowl LXI takes place on February 14, 2027. Tickets for the IMAX screenings of the game will go on sale in January.

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