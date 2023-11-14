The sequel to The Meg where a scientist attempts to train a giant prehistoric shark to obey his audio commands got a 27 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. That Netflix movie Heart of Stone where Gal Gadot played a woman named Stone who works for an organization that follows instructions from an A.I. known as “The Heart”? 30 percent. Even that bizarre horror movie version of Winnie the Pooh got two positive reviews. (Not even just one! Two critics endorsed Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.)

So that is a way of saying: It is very easy to make a bad movie, but very hard to make a movie so universally hated that it receives zero good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Because this is not just one critics’ opinions, or their picks for the worst films of the year we’re talking about; this is a case where you need unanimous consensus among critics about something. And as the examples above suggest, some of the most universally disliked films in recent memory have their defenders.

So to achieve a perfect 0 score on Rotten Tomatoes is something of an achievement. Perhaps an ignoble achievement, but an achievement nonetheless, one perhaps just as hard or harder harder than receiving a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Below are 11 titles that were released to theaters, streaming, and home video during 2023 that have yet to receive a positive review of Rotten Tomatoes. At least so far! If they get one later, we’ll do our best to update the list. For now, these movies have proven that there is bad, there is really bad, and there is 0 on Rotten Tomatoes bad.

2023 Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes These movies pulled off an impressive feat: They did not get a single positive review on Rotten Tomatoes.

