Latest Movie and TV News
Ava DuVernay and HBO Max Making One Perfect Shot TV Series
The popular Twitter account will become a streaming series.
Matt Singer
‘Animaniacs’ Returns With New Episodes on Hulu This Fall
Pinky and the Brain are back too!
Matt Singer
Rules That Governed Theaters and Studios For 70 Years Change
The Paramount Consent Decree comes to an end.
Matt Singer
A ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Starring Jennifer Grey Is In the Works
No one will put Baby in a corner again.
Matt Singer
‘A League Of Their Own’ Will Become an Amazon TV Series
There shall be no crying in baseball once again.
ScreenCrush Staff
‘Bill & Ted 3’ Moves Up One Week, Shares New Featurette
The film is now coming out later this month.
Claire Epting
Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ Cancelled After One Season
Break out the sad records.
Claire Epting
Watch Damien Chazelle’s New Film, Shot Vertically on an iPhone
Watch ‘The Stunt Double.’
Matt Singer
Charlie Kaufman Comes to Netflix, Watch His New Trailer
‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ is his first movie in five years.
Matt Singer
‘Candyman’s Nia DaCosta Will Direct ‘Captain Marvel 2’
The sequel will go higher, further, faster.
ScreenCrush Staff
