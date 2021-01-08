Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Airs Tonight

The TV world is still mourning the death of beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020 at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek continued filming episodes of the iconic game show, which he’d hosted in syndication since 1984, until a few weeks before his death. As a result, Trebek episodes have continued to air since his passing, through the end of 2020 and into the first weeks of 2021.

Sadly, those final episodes have come to the end. Tonight — Friday, January 8 — Trebek’s farewell Jeopardy! will premiere.

The show will continue, though no permanent replacement for Trebek has been found yet. The first new shows without its longtime host will feature Ken Jennings, the winningest player in Jeopardy! history and the recent winner of the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament. The Los Angeles Times reported this week that after Jennings’ run of shows, former Today and CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric has agreed to host a week of shows.

Trebek’s final episodes have been filled with lovely but very sad moments like this one, where he implores viewers to open up their hearts to those suffering from Covid-19 during the pandemic and asks for their help in building a “gentler, kinder society”:

Alex Trebek’s farewell episode of Jeopardy! airs tonight; you can find out when the show airs in your local market here.