Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ Is Becoming a Video Game

In his lifetime, Alfred Hitchcock licensed his name and likeness in ways that was then very rare for directors. There was an Alfred Hitchcock board game and an Alfred Hitchcock mystery magazine. In that tradition comes... an Alfred Hitchcock video game?

More than 60 years after the film first opened in theaters, Hitchcock’s Vertigo is getting a loose game adaptation. Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo takes the basic idea and themes of the film, about a private detective hired to investigate an acquaintance’s wife, who has begun exhibiting strange behavior, and applies them to a new game with new (but similar) characters. The official description from the game’s publisher, Microids, says it is “an exclusive, original story about obsession, memory, manipulation and madness, freely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, Vertigo.”

There is a teaser for the game, which you can watch below:

The trailer definitely has images that resemble Vertigo’s famous Saul Bass title sequence, but the music does not sound at all like Bernard Herrmann’s romantic score. (The end actually sounds more like Herrmann’s famous staccato strings from Hitchcock’s Psycho.) Here’s how Microids describes the game:

In Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, dive into a new kind of psychological thriller, and walk on a thin line between reality and fantasy. Writer Ed Miller came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by this event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day.

That sounds ... vaguely like Vertigo? There isn’t a significant car crash in Vertigo, and there isn’t really a missing person, at least not in the typical sense. Vertigo is much more about romantic obsession and about being consumed by the idea of the past, which I suppose could factor into this game. I guess the actual Vertigo storyline wouldn’t make a great video game, though, since it mostly features Jimmy Stewart calmly driving around San Francisco. It ain’t exactly Grand Theft Auto.

Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo will be available in late 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam.

