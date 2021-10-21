‘Ambulance’ Trailer: Michael Bay Goes Back to His Roots

Michael Bay spent a full decade directing Transformers movies — five of those things in ten years. But I suspect if you asked Bay’s fans what they think he’s really good at and what they want to see from him, they would say the sorts of intense action thrillers that became his calling card in Hollywood back in the ’90s, stuff like the first two Bad Boys or The Rock.

Bay’s latest movie, Ambulance, looks more like those films than just about anything he’s made in almost 20 years. It’s about a bank heist that goes wrong, and two of the thieves — played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — who hijack an ambulance to make their getaway.

The first trailer for the film is out, and it sort of looks like a cross between Speed and Heat, with a lot of Bay’s signature visual style. Take a look:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

Ambulance is scheduled to open in theaters on February 18.