For anyone else, the nickname “The 8th Wonder of the World” would be hyperbole. For André the Giant, it was almost an understatement.

If you don’t know André (or you only know him as one of the supporting actors in the ’80s classic The Princess Bride) a new documentary will introduce you to one of the most interesting sports figures of the 20th Century. André the Giant will tell the story of André Roussimoff, whose acromegaly helped him into a larger-than-life superstar famous all over the world. Before Hulk Hogan, there was André. (And then later, when there was Hulk Hogan too, Andre cemented the Hulkster’s legacy during the famous match at WrestleMania III when he allowed Hogan to bodyslam him.)

André has been the subject of some films and books, but the documentary coming next year is definitely the most mainstream reckoning with his career and legacy to date. The official synopsis:

André the Giant, a new documentary that examines the life and career of one of wrestling's most beloved characters, premieres Spring 2018. The film is produced by HBO Sports, WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group.

The WWE co-producing the film is interesting because in the world of wrestling, there’s always the truth and then the blurry semi-fictionalized account of that truth that’s told by the WWE. (For one small example: According to WWE legend, that WrestleMania III match was the first time André was ever bodyslammed. In fact, he’d been slammed several times before, including once by Hogan.) If there’s reason for encouragement in the teaser it’s the fact that the only voice you hear is David Shoemaker, who writes and podcasts for Bill Simmons’ company as “the Masked Man,” and is one of the smartest analysts of and thinkers about the world of pro wrestling (his book, The Squared Circle: Life, Death, and Professional Wrestling, is a great read if you’re interested in the subject). Hopefully the film paints an honest portrait, and cuts through the worked history to present an accurate portrait of a fascinating life.