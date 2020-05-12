All three direct sequels to Predator — Predator 2, Predators, and The Predator — all attempted to bring the star of the original film, Arnold Schwarzenegger, back in some form. Predator 2 was originally conceived as a story involving Schwarzenegger’s Dutch, but the star ultimately decided to make Terminator 2 instead. Robert Rodriguez had a similar concept in mind when he first wrote Predators. And the closing cliffhanger of The Predator, was intended to feature the long-awaited return of Dutch.

None of them happened, and apart from a character with the same name and a vaguely similar appearance in an Alien vs Predator video game, Dutch has never reappeared in the franchise. Finally, that all changes with the announcement that Dutch will join the new Predator: Hunting Grounds game later this month as a playable character.

PlayStation Blog has all the details — and yes according to Illfonic chief creative officer Jared Gerritzen, Schwarzenegger contributed his voice to the game:

We are bringing Dutch to Predator: Hunting Grounds. Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger has reprised one of my favorite roles from childhood for this game. The game that IllFonic has developed out of a love for the ’87 Predator. To say my inner child cannot be contained is putting it mildly. Yes, I got to meet him, and yes, I think I kept my cool. We got to spend a day in sunny California recording with Arnold. And before you ask, Arnold truly is one of the nicest people I have met in my lifetime.

Dutch’s entry into the game involves a free update for all players, which will allow you to “learn where Dutch has been all these years and hear his story in his own words through a series of voice tapes that you earn as you level up.” Playing as Dutch is part of a paid DLC that also gets you early access to Dutch’s rifle and knife. (Those will be available for free later in June.)

Here’s the full look at 2020 Dutch in all his glory:

New Dutch definitely resembles Schwarzenegger’s latest Terminator from last year’s Dark Fate. It’s a cool design for the character. How can you not want to play as that guy? The Dutch Hunting Grounds DLC will be available on May 26.