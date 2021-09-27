Beck Bennett Leaves ’Saturday Night Live’ After Eight Seasons

Saturday Night Live has announced the final and full cast list for its upcoming 47th season. As is true for almost every year, there are new faces and departing ones as well. The most notable name leaving the show this fall is Beck Bennett, a dependably hilarious staple on SNL for the last eight seasons. Also departing is featured player Lauren Holt, who joined the show last fall.

In their place, SNL is adding three new featured players: Aristotle Athari, Sarah Sherman, and James Austin Johnson, who’s gone viral on Twitter several times with his impressive impersonation of former President Donald Trump.

Two other featured players, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, have been promoted to full SNL cast members.

Announcing his departure from the show on Instagram, Bennett posted a variety of backstage photos from his tenure on the show and wrote “Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life.”

There was some question about whether several other longtime cast members would return this fall, including Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson. All three are now confirmed to be back when Season 47 of SNL premieres on NBC on October 2 with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. The rest of October goes as follows: Kim Kardashian West and Halsey on October 9, Rami Malek and Young Thug on October 16, and former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile on October 23.

Every Saturday Night Live Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best