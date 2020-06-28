Beyoncé To Release ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album on Disney+

Beyoncé is gearing up to release a visual album on Disney+ next month.

The 38-year-old superstar made the big announcement late Saturday (June 27) night with a teaser trailer for the film that was solely posted to her website. Disney confirmed that the movie has been in production for one year.

The "Spirit" singer will write, direct and executive produce the project, which will accompany music from her 2019 studio album, The Gift, which was released in conjunction with The Lion King remake. Bey voiced Nala in the re-imagined animated film and provided music for the movie.

"Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," Disney and Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement. "The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

Disney said that the visual album will reimagine "lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

"The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," Disney said in a press release. "His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne."

Black Is King will be available exclusively on Disney+ on July 31.

Watch the trailer, below.