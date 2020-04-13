Bruce Lee Joins the Criterion Collection With a Huge Box Set

If you’re going through action movie withdrawals because of the lack of theatrical releases, flip your calendars to July 14 and put a big circle on that date. That’s when the Criterion Collection unveils a massive Bruce Lee box set. Dubbed Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits, the set includes five of Lee’s classic films — The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, The Way of the Dragon, Enter the Dragon, and Game of Death — all in new digital restorations with a ton of extras.

Lee’s films have been widely available for decades, but the quality of the prints varies wildly, and there’s basically no copies of any of these movies that will be as good as the ones Criterion will release, thanks to their dedication to restored materials and supplementing great movies with special features that add context and criticism to round out the package. Here are the key extras on His Greatest Hits:

4K digital restorations of The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtracks

New 2K digital restoration of the rarely-seen 99-minute 1973 theatrical version of Enter the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtrack

2K digital restoration of the 102-minute "special-edition" version of Enter the Dragon

Alternate audio soundtracks for the films, including original English-dubbed tracks and a 5.1 surround soundtrack for the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon

Six audio commentaries: on The Big Boss by Bruce Lee expert Brandon Bentley; on The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon by Hong Kong-film expert Mike Leeder; and on the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon by producer Paul Heller

High-definition presentation of Game of Death II, the 1981 sequel to Game of Death

Game of Death Redux, a new presentation of Lee's original Game of Death footage, produced by Alan Canvan

New interviews on all five films with Lee biographer Matthew Polly

New interview with producer Andre Morgan about Golden Harvest, the company behind Hong Kong's top martial-arts stars, including Lee

New program about English-language dubbing with voice performers Michael Kaye (the English-speaking voice of Lee's Chen Zhen in Fist of Fury) and Vaughan Savidge

New interview with author Grady Hendrix about the "Bruceploitation" subgenre that followed Lee's death, and a selection of Bruceploitation trailers

Blood and Steel, a 2004 documentary about the making of Enter the Dragon

Multiple programs and documentaries about Lee's life and philosophies, including Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973) and Bruce Lee: In His Own Words (1998)

Interviews with Linda Lee Cadwell, Lee's widow, and many of Lee's collaborators and admirers, including actors Jon T. Benn, Riki Hashimoto, Nora Miao, Robert Wall, Yuen Wah, and Simon Yam and directors Clarence Fok, Sammo Hung, and Wong Jing

That's a lot of extras. (There's two full bonus discs on top of the five feature films.) While it's not embeddable, but you can watch the trailer for Criterion's Bruce Lee box set, right here.