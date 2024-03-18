‘The Cat in the Hat’ Animated Movie Coming to Theaters

The Cat in the Hat is becoming a new movie — this one animated.

Warner Bros. announced today they were remaking the classic Dr. Seuss children’s story, this time as a big-budget animated movie. Bill Hader will voice the title character; the cast of the film also includes Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Xochitl Gomez, and Girls5eva’s Paula Pell.

The film is expected in theaters in about two years’ time.

Universal Universal loading...

READ MORE: The Scariest Kids Movie Ever Made

This animated Cat in the Hat doesn’t have a high bar to clear to become the best Cat in the Hat movie ever made. The prior film, starring Mike Myers in a very complex costume and prosthetic makeup, is one of the strangest and (in my opinion!) most unpleasant kids films ever made. It was released in 2003 to dreadful reviews and very tepid box office.

Made in the week of a far more financially successful live-action version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, its failure pretty much killed the notion of turning Dr. Seuss books into live-action movies. (Supposedly Seuss’ estate was so unhappy with the project they barred any new live-action versions of his books. And with good reason!)

Since then, all the films made of Seuss’ stories have been animated including The Lorax, Horton Hears a Who!, and a new version of The Grinch. Now The Cat in the Hat will get its own animated version as well.

The Cat in the Hat is currently scheduled to open in theaters on March 6, 2026.

Get our free mobile app