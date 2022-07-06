It’s been almost 30 years since Kevin Smith debuted the original Clerks and became one of the stars of the ’90s independent film generation. It propelled him to a long career in Hollywood making movies like Mallrats, Dogma, Chasing Amy, and eventually, Clerks II and now Clerks III.

Yes, nearly three decades later, Smith has reassembled much of Clerks’ original cast, including stars Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson, for a new movie — and yes, nearly three decades later these guys are still working at the Quick Stop convenience store in suburban New Jersey. But from there, as you’ll see in the film’s first trailer, things take an extremely meta turn, one based on Smith’s own life story in at least three or four different ways.

And, yes, both Jay and Silent Bob are back as well. It’s a full-fledged reunion. (She doesn’t show up much in the trailer, but Rosario Dawson, who played Dante’s love interest in Clerks II is in the sequel as well.) Watch the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists his friends and fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay, and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all. “Clerks III” stars Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, Austin Zajur, Jason Mewes, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Rosario Dawson, and Kevin Smith.

Clerks III will premiere in theaters on September 13 and 15 via Fathom Events. Smith will also be touring with the movie in select markets in September and October. You can see the tour schedule and dates, and buy tickets, at Clerks3.movie.

