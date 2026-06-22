Is this the ultimate Criterion Collection box set?

It’s certainly in the conversation. It’s called “The Complete Kubrick,” and based on the description of what it contains, that doesn’t seem to be an oversell. The new 4K and box set contains 30 — 30! — 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs, and includes all 13 features of Stanley Kubrick’s directorial career, plus a fleet of extras.

Every single movie has been restored in 4K, and the box set also includes “twenty-five hours of interviews, documentaries, and behind-the-scenes materials” plus “newly recorded commentary tracks featuring filmmaker Lee Unkrich (editor of the book Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”) and author Michael Benson (Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece),” “a newly recorded conversation with novelist Jonathan Lethem and film historian Kevin Wynter on Kubrick and authorship,” and a new conversation with Jonathan Lethem and film history Kevin Wynter on Kubrick and authorship.

The whole thing comes in a special package that includes rare photos, art, and Kubrick-anontated documents, “all housed in a singular box inspired by the director‘s legendary archive.”

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Kubrick’s filmography includes the masterpieces 2001: A Space Odyssey, Dr. Strangelove, and The Shining. But the set includes everything he ever made, including early works like Killer’s Kiss, and his final production, Eyes Wide Shut. Here is the complete list of titles.

Day of the Fight (1951, in both its original and RKO versions)

Flying Padre (1952)

Fear and Desire (1952)

The Seafarers (1953)

Killer’s Kiss (1955)

The Killing (1956)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Spartacus (1960)

Lolita (1962)

Dr. Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Barry Lyndon (1975)

The Shining (1980, in both its theatrical and international versions)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

As a result, the thing ain’t gonna be cheap. The suggested retail price on Criterion’s Complete Kubrick set is $599.95. It goes on sale on October 20 — but Criterion’s website is taking pre-orders now.

Criterion is going all-out on Kubrick this year; they also announced they will be making Kubrick merchandise, and will add a whole Kubrick playlist to their YouTube channel as well. Stephen King is gonna be so pissed.

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