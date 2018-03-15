Danny Boyle Confirms He’s Working on ‘Bond 25’

Confirming recent rumors, Danny Boyle revealed this week that, yes he’s working on the 25th official James Bond movie. Based on the way he’s talking about it, it may not be a done deal just yet; it sounds like a lot of things are dependent on the screenplay for the movie being to his liking. But it also sounds like if that script is good, we’ll be seeing Danny Boyle’s Bond next year.

Boyle told Metro...

We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in 6 or 7 weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.

Boyle explained that he and screenwriter John Hodge have an idea for the film, and that Hodge is “ writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out.” Hodge previously worked with Boyle on numerous projects including Shallow Grave, The Beach, Trance, and both Trainspotting and its recent sequel, T2.

Here’s how I look at this news. Yes, there are more “exciting” directors out there who could direct a Bond film. There are also a lot of less exciting choices. Boyle’s movies always have a dynamic visual sense and sharp pacing; few filmmakers working today now how to build a story to a fever pitch until the audience is squirming in their seats with anticipation. That’s something 007 could definitely take advantage of.