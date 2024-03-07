‘Fallout’ Series Sets Premiere Date With New Trailer

The much-anticipated TV series based on the Fallout video game franchise has its premiere date — and a new trailer.

The show is coming in April to Prime Video, but you can get a look at the finished product now. It’s the latest show from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. (Nolan also directed the first three episodes.) The show adapts the game franchise’s story of a dark, post-apocalyptic future where, 200 years after the end of the world, the survivors of a nuclear holocaust leave their fallout shelters to see what the outside world looks like.

The latest trailer does a good job of establishing the premise and introducing the key characters played by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins as the creepy bounty hunter the Ghoul. Check it out below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. Ella Purnell is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

Fallout is scheduled to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video on April 11. All eight episodes of the show’s first season will debut on that date.

