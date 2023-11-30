Well don’t this movie look shiny and chrome...

When Mad Max: Fury Road came out, many viewers observed that while Tom Hardy’s character was the guy in the title, the film was kind of stolen out from under him by Furiosa, the badass heroine played by Charlize Theron. And that brings us to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with the Furiosa character stealing the whole dang Mad Max franchise out from under the guy in all the other titles.

This film is actually a prequel, detailing the early years of Furiosa’s life prior to the events of Fury Road. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the young Furiosa, with Chris Hemsworth co-starring as well. As with all previous Mad Max films, Furiosa was directed by George Miller.

The first trailer for the movie, which is due in theaters next spring, is now online; watch it below:

READ MORE: The 10 Most Ridiculous Action Movie Cliches

There’s a poster for the film as well...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Chris Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is scheduled to open in theaters on May 24, 2024. That’s nine years since Mad Max: Fury Road, which sounds like a long time. But it was TK years between Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Fury Road. So actually this movie is way ahead of schedule!

Get our free mobile app