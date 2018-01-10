It’s been some time since the Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast has updated on Season 13, let alone whether we should expect star Glenn Howerton’s return. The actor has since moved to NBC’s new A.P. Bio comedy, but won’t commit to an official Sunny exit just yet, and may borrow a page from Larry David for future seasons.

It was March of last year that Sunny’s Season 12 finale culminated with Dennis Reynolds’ apparent exit, shortly before word of Howerton’s new NBC comedy broke. The network has since picked up A.P. Bio and gave Tuesday TCA attendees an in-depth preview, but Howerton specified of Sunny that “I’ve not officially left yet and I hope people understand that.”

Sunny Season 13’s writing room will reportedly open in February (h/t IndieWire), and Howerton assured that the A.P. Bio schedule would “absolutely” allow him time to do both. Sunny is currently booked through a fourteenth season as well, but Howerton thought perhaps future years might follow the Curb Your Enthusiasm model of gaps between seasons:

I don’t know if this is going to turn into a ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ thing where we make them when we can or if it’s gonna pick up where it left off and it’s gonna be every year again. I don’t really know. We’ve talked about [another gap between Seasons 13 and 14]. We love the show and we love each other and we want to keep doing it and if we can get away with just doing it whenever we want, why not? Creatively speaking, we just want the show to be good, so if any of us is feeling burned out and we feel like it’s gonna compromise the quality of the show, we just won’t do it.

It was previously said that production might begin in late spring after Kaitlin Olson’s work on The Mick, with late 2018 as a potential premiere date. Star Charlie Day also recently seemed to suggest that Season 13 might have Howerton at least part of the season, as he wouldn’t want to continue the show without Dennis.

We’ll see if FX provides any official update in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for the latest Always Sunny in the meantime. Watch the A.P. Bio trailer below.