Full ‘Halloween’ Movie Timeline, Explained

There are a lot of Halloween movies now. There are sequels. There was one sequel that had nothing to do with Michael Myers or Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, and that was technically set in its own universe. There is a legacyquel. There is a reboot. There is a sequel to the reboot. Then there are more legacyquels that ignore the previous sequels and legacyquel. Then there were sequels to the legacyquel. Still with us?

Yeah, it gets pretty confusing. Michael Myers is a complicated dude! Our latest video breaks his long and tortured history down, from original series to reboot series to 2018 series to everything in between. Who is Michael Myers? Is he related to Laurie Strode? Is he, like, an immortal supernatural being? Or just a really tough guy in some blue coveralls? Does David Gordon Green’s Halloween have anything to do with Rob Zombie’s Halloween? Which of the movies should you watch? Which ones should you avoid at all cost? For the answers to all those questions and more, check out our Halloween timeline breakdown below:

