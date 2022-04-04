Harrison Ford to Star in His First TV Series For Apple

Harrison Ford has done just about everything you can do in Hollywood over the last 40+ years. But he’s basically just done those things in movies; to date he’s yet to cross over into doing television.

That will change in the very near future, as Ford has reportedly signed on to co-star in an upcoming series for Apple TV+ titled Shrinking. The series comes from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence along with Ted Lasso co-star and writer Brett Goldstein, plus How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel. Segel stars in the show as a “a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.”

Per Deadline, Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes ...

a down-to earth, sharp as a tack ‘blue collar shrink,’ blunt but with an ever present twinkle. Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.

It could be a very good part for Ford, and the combination of him and Segel sounds intriguing.

While Shrinking does not have a release date on Apple TV+ yet, Ford will next be seen returning to his signature role as Indiana Jones in the fifth film from the franchise. Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 30, 2023.

