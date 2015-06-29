Chris Farley is a loss that still hurts to this day — the larger-than-life actor was a comedic force, a man who could make anyone and everyone laugh with his joyful shenanigans. The SNL cast member was a legend before his untimely death, and that passing only cemented his status as an icon. Friends and family look back on Farley’s impact, and his life and death in the trailer for I Am Chris Farley.

The new documentary features many fellow SNL cast members and friends remembering Farley, including Adam Sandler, Mike Myers and Molly Shannon, and Farley’s frequent acting partner David Spade. There’s also a bunch of famous friends: Bob Odenkirk, Tom Arnold, Bob Saget, Christina Applegate and so many more participate in this loving tribute and sorrowful examination of the late actor’s life and his infectious comedic ability. You’ll even notice SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels, as well as Chris Farley’s brother, Kevin.

Like most documentary trailers, this one begins with memories of the good times and the promising career of Farley, before slipping into stories of his darker side. It’s edited a bit predictably, but I Am Chris Farley looks like a promising doc about a life cut too short far too soon.

I Am Chris Farley arrives in select theaters on July 31 before it hits VOD and DVD on August 11.