IT: Chapter Two is finally filling up the cast for the adult Losers Club. Yesterday we learned who may be playing the adult Eddie, with James Ransone reportedly cast in the role, and today brings news of adult Stanley.

Variety is reporting that the anxious Stanley Uris will grow up to be played by Andy Bean. The actor is best known for his roles in Starz’ Power, HBO’s Here and Now, and The Divergent Series: Allegiant. Wyatt Oleff played the young version of the OCD kid in Andres Muschietti‘s massive horror hit. He’s not exactly who we hoped would play Stan – our fantasy casting imagined Hugh Dancy or even Jesse Eisenberg. As fans of the Stephen King novel and those who’ve seen the original miniseries know, Stanley isn’t featured as prominently in the second half of the story, but his adult counterpart plays a crucial role in the plot.

The sequel’s adult cast is almost filled out, and it’s oh-so-perfect. Jessica Chastain is set to play the older Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader will be Richie Tozier, and James McAvoy will be Bill Denbrough, in addition to Ransone’s Eddie and Bill Skarsgard returning as Pennywise. There’s still Ben Hanscom and Mike Hanlon to cast in the sequel, which will be directed by Muschietti. IT: Chapter Two hits theaters September 6, 2019.