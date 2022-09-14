James Cameron Says 3D Movies Aren’t Over

3D theatrical releases seem to mostly be a thing of the past, but according to James Cameron, it's not the end. He thinks that 3D is merely a stylistic choice now. When Avatar was released, and in the couple of years that followed, a lot of people would go out and see a movie that was in 3D for the pure spectacle of it. Solely because it was in 3D. Lately, that seems to have changed.

3D has been around for a long time in one form or another, but it could never seem to escape its reputation as a gimmick from William Castle horror movies. It never really took off as a genuine artistic choice. 3D movies were full of moments that were made solely for the format, but not much else. Now, Cameron argues that 3D sits in a different space with film critics and audiences.

In a recent roundtable discussion with Cameron and a few other filmmakers, a journalist from /Film gained a few insights into Cameron’s thinking on the subject. While it would be easy to dismiss 3D as a fad that’s passed, Cameron disagrees. He said:

3D appears to most people to sort of be ‘over.’ But it’s really not over. It’s just been accepted. It’s just now a part of your choices when you go to the theater to see a big blockbuster movie ... I liken it to color. When color films first came out, it was a big deal. People would go to see movies because they were in color. I think around the time of Avatar, people used to go to see movies because they were in 3D ... I think it had an impact on how films were presented that's now just sort of accepted and part of the zeitgeist and how it's done.

James Cameron's next film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, which will be released in 3D. That may have something to do with his comments. Still, with Cameron at the helm and so many years passing since the initial entry in the series, it's likely he will pull off another technological marvel.

The Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time (Domestic) Here are the top ten top-grossing movies in the United States in the entire history of movies.