Dick Wolf has fired S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D. writer Craig Gore from his upcoming Law & Order spinoff in response to controversial Facebook comments regarding the Los Angeles curfew and looters. Said Wolf, through his company’s Twitter feed: “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

The posts in question involve a photo of a masked Gore standing outside his West Hollywood house with a gun and the caption “Curfew...” In the following comments, Gore continued, “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won't light motherf––ers up who are trying to f–– with my property I worked all my life for? Think again.” The photo and comments then made their way to Twitter:

Gore’s threats were in reference to Monday’s protests in Los Angeles, as thousands gathered in the streets to call for criminal justice reform after Minneapolis man George Floyd was killed in police custody. The posts gained traction on social media after Drew Janda, who worked on HBO’s Big Little Lies and Barry, brought Gore's remarks forward. Variety also confirmed that Paradigm has dropped Gore from their roster, with a spokesperson from the agency saying, “Craig Gore is no longer a Paradigm client. We condemn his post in the strongest possible terms.”