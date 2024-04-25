‘The Lord of the Rings’ Is Coming Back to Theaters

Middle-earth fans: It is time to go back to the Shire. The Lord of the Rings is returning to theaters.

Fathom Events is bringing Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy back to theaters later this summer. The remastered and extended editions of the films will be the ones that will be screening in theaters, with The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King each playing on consecutive days. The Fellowship and Towers screenings will be at 4PM local time. The Return of the King screenings will be at 7PM local time.

The Lord of the Rings films were amongst the most successful film franchises in history. Their massive blockbuster status inspired a prequel series based on Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel The Hobbit, also directed by Jackson, and an ongoing series of spinoffs and prequels. Amazon is in the midst of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a Lord of the Rings television show, The Rings of Power.

Back in February, Warner Bros. revealed it had acquired the rights to make more Lord of the Rings movies as well. Warner Bros. released the earlier Lord of the Rings and Hobbit franchises through its New Line Cinema label.

They also have an animated Lord of the Rings movie, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, that is scheduled to open in theaters in December of this year. So this re-release also functions as a way to hype the upcoming release of that movie, and any other live-action productions that Warners has planned down the line.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy will play in theaters on June 8, 9, and 10. Tickets for the screenings are on sale now.

