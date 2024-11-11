‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Gets Full Title and First Trailer

Is Mission: Impossible 8 going to be the final Mission: Impossible movie? It sure looks that way from the film’s first trailer, and its official title. The film has officially been renamed Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

When it was first announced, this movie was intended to be Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. But not long after Dead Reckoning opened in theaters in 2023, Paramount began removing the “Part One” from some posters and advertising for the movie, and eventually they confirmed that the next film would have its own identity. And now it does.

Of course, it is still going to conclude the story and resolve the cliffhanger left by Dead Reckoning Part One regardless of the title change. In the last movie, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt was part of a race around the globe for a special key that could control “The Entity,” an extremely advanced artificial intelligence. The climax saw Ethan finally acquire the key, but that still leaves the Entity, and all sorts of bad guys who want it for themselves, to contend with.

Here is the trailer for The Final Reckoning:

READ MORE: Every Mission: Impossible Movie Ranked, From Worst to Best

It’s hard not to read the trailer as the tease of a final Mission: Impossible movie. This would not be the first time one of these films seemed to be the last one, though. Many fans thought Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol was going to be the final film, or at least the last one with Cruise as the lead. (The film introduced a secondary hero, Jeremy Renner, who seemed to be there specifically to serve as Cruise’s future understudy.)

Instead, Cruise carried on for four more films including this upcoming one. Ethan Hunt would be proud of that kind of resolve never to quit.

Here is the film’s official synopsis. It ain’t much...

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

In addition to Cruise, this Mission stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is scheduled to open in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Get our free mobile app