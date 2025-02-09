‘Mission: Impossible’ Debuts New Super Bowl Trailer

There is a lot of running in the Super Bowl. But not as much as in a Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible movie.

The one coming to theaters this summer is the eighth film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. It was originally announced as Dead Reckoning — Part Two, but shortly after the first Dead Reckoning opened in theaters in the summer of 2023 (when it grossed significantly less than the three previous Mission installments, plus Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick) Paramount announced the film would get a new title, and no longer be referred to as a Part Two. It’s not the second Dead Reckoning, it’s the final reckoning! Got it?

The film was also pushed back by various strikes from the summer of 2024 to the summer of 2025, to allow more time to complete the sequel and its bonkers stunts. In the new Super Bowl trailer for the movie, Cruise hangs from spinning biplanes and runs a lot and performs all sorts of unsafe-looking activities. Plus, see how many callbacks to the earlier Mission: Impossible movies you can spot. There’s a least a few.

Watch The Final Reckoning trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Mission: Impossible Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Well, that’s not very much to go on. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is scheduled to open in theaters on May 23.

Get our free mobile app