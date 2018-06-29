We here at ScreenCrush are good and rightly hyped for Mission: Impossible - Fallout , the sixth film in the best action franchise on the planet. (You heard me; just try and prove me wrong.) I mean we must be pretty excited. I wrote a whole piece about Mission: Impossible II is not terrible for crying out loud.

Normally I’m pretty hesitant to watch too many featurettes and clips from upcoming movies; I want to see the trailer, and that’s it. I’d rather experience everything else fresh. But I find myself watching pretty much every single second of footage on YouTube from Fallout. What can I say? I just love watching Tom Cruise almost die. And that’s the kind of pleasure that can’t be spoiled in advance. This latest featurette doesn’t show a ton of new scenes. But it does have Tom Cruise almost dying in a variety of ways. My favorite!