Those who remember life in the 20th century might be staggered to realize just how much of the 21st century is now over. Accordingly, those who remember the movies of the 20th century will be gobsmacked to discover that films that feel like relatively recent releases are now, in fact, more than a quarter of a century old.

They didn’t even get left out overnight on that beach from that M. Night Shyamalan movie. Even a man like myself who has spent his entire life doing as little math as humanly possible can tell you: This is just a matter just simple arithmetic. Any movie released in 2001 turns 25 this year. That includes a shocking number of films in franchises that remain huge ongoing concerns. Perhaps that’s one reason why so many of these movies don’t feel 25 years old. They’ve remained relevant through constant recycling.

Compare that to the films that turned 25 years old in 2001 that were still a presence in theaters that year. Other than Rocky (which hadn’t released a movie since 1990’s Rocky V and wouldn’t get its sixth and final film for another five years) and Star Wars (which technically turned 25 years old in 2002, but okay whatever) I cannot think of another comparable example.

I suppose you could call any consideration of old movies an act of brazen nostalgia. But this feels different to me. By assembling this list of movies turning 25 in the year 2026, I am not longing for the past. I am just shocked at how old they are, and how old that makes me feel. Shouldn’t nostalgia make you feel good? This just bums me out.

These Movies Are 25 Years Old Behold the ravages of age. These movies are now a quarter of a century old.

READ MORE: ScreenCrush’s 15 Most Anticipated Movies of 2026

Get our free mobile app