The upcoming theatrical re-release of The Transformers: The Movie was intended to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. But after the passing of longtime Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen on August 26 at the age of 85, the release has taken on greater meaning — especially because The Transformers: The Movie will play in theaters with a new short film, “Optimus Prime: Awakening,” which contains Cullen’s final performance as Optimus Prime.

Hasbro just released a 30 second clip from the 12-minute animated short, which includes a short snippet of Cullen’s performance. Check it out below:

READ MORE: Watch Peter Cullen’s Greatest Transformers Moments

According to Hasbro, “Optimus Prime: Awakening” is “a fully realized, 12-minute animated short designed as a love letter to the Transformers community and the late Peter Cullen, the legendary talent and voice of Optimus Prime,” which “builds on the acclaimed storytelling and visuals of The Transformers: The Movie (1986), giving audiences the rare opportunity to experience the iconic cultural moment from the franchise’s past while exploring its future on the big screen.”

The company said of Cullen’s passing “his voice was unmistakable. For four decades it taught us what courage and kindness sound like, and it will keep doing that for every fan who hears it for the first time. For those of us who had the privilege of knowing him, Peter was a true hero: passionate about his craft, brimming with warmth and kindness, devoted to his family, and a friend to so many.”

The Transformers: The Movie returns to theaters in 4K (with “Optimus Prime: Awakening”) on September 17.

Get our free mobile app