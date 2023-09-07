‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Script Is Supposedly ‘Too Weird’

Pirates of the Caribbean is a massive film franchise, but it’s existed in a bit of a limbo for a while now. Hopefully a weird sequel is just what it needs.

The last movie in the series, Dead Men Tell No Tales, was released in 2017. Amidst assorted tabloid scandals involving star Johnny Depp, another movie was not considered for a while. Back in 2022, when asked if Depp would appear in the next Pirates movie, producer Jerry Bruckheimer responded in the negative.

For a while, the future of the series was unknown. Margot Robbie was brought on for a a while, and rumors emerged that there was a female-driven Pirates up for consideration. (“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie later said.)

Craig Mazin wrote a script for the sixth film with longtime Pirates writer Ted Elliot, who had a hand in scripting the first four Pirates movies. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mazin revealed that when they pitched Disney they though “there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird, and they did! And then [Elliot] wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around.”

Of course, with the strikes still ongoing, there’s no further information on a timeline of when we might see this film. Until that’s resolved, we’ll just have to wait and see how this whole thing shakes out.

