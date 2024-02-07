The A Quiet Place series is a firmly post-apocalyptic horror franchise. The first movie, from 2018, began with the Earth already mostly destroyed by an alien invasion, and followed a handful of survivors as they struggled to endure while making as little noise as possible. (These aliens have extremely sensitive hearing so they are drawn to sound.)

Both the first film and its sequel revealed elements of the origin of this ruined world, but now a full-blown prequel will tell the story in detailed. Dubbed A Quiet Place: Day One, it shows the early stages of the alien invasion through the eyes of a new set of characters — most prominently one played by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o.

The first teaser for the film just debuted; you can watch it below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

The first two Quiet Place films were directed by John Krasinski, who also starred in both films and co-wrote the first and wrote the second solo. This time he’s involved as producer and as co-writer; the film was directed and co-written by Michael Sarnoski, whose breakthrough feature debut was 2021’s Pig, starring Nicolas Cage as a lonely former chef searching for his pet pig after it gets kidnapped.

As for a plot synopsis, well, there is much, but it ain’t gonna tell you much about the film...

Experience the day the world went quiet.

A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled to open in theaters on June 28, 2024. Krasinski is also working on a full-blown Quiet Place sequel, A Quiet Place Part III, which is expected in theaters at some point in 2025.

