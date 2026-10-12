Terrible news from the world of television today. RJ Mitte, best known as Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, has died. He was only 34 years old.

Mitte appeared on all five seasons of Breaking Bad as the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White. His death was reported by TMZ, who wrote they confirmed with officials that Mitte passed away in Texas on Monday. They also wrote that they were “told he died by suicide.”

They also included this statement from Mitte’s representatives:

It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte. RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion. Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

Born in Mississippi in 1992, Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a young child. He moved to Los Angeles in the 2000s and began taking acting classes. He was cast in Breaking Bad in 2007.

In addition to his key role on all five seasons of Breaking Bad, Mitte also appeared on the TV show Switched at Birth and starred in the 2021 film Triumph, about a young man with cerebral palsy who wants to compete for his high school wrestling team.

In an interview conducted during Breaking Bad’s original run on AMC, Mitte was asked how he liked working on the show.

“I love it,” he said. “I get to work with some of the best actors in the business, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul ... we are a really tight cast, like family.”

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