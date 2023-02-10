Vin Diesel Wants Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Fast & Furious 11’

We all know that the Fast franchise has had a star-studded cast since its inception. Vin Diesel wants to add one more mega-star, Robert Downey Jr. We’ve seen the late Paul Walker, Charlize Theron, and with the new movie, even Jason Momoa. That being said, there’s always room for more, right? According to a recent interview ahead of the premiere of the Fast X trailer, Vin Diesel revealed a bit not just about the future of the franchise’s story, but also about who his dream cast member would be.

Vin Diesel immediately named his actor of choice, who was none other than Downey. The interviewer pressed further, asking if Vin Diesel potentially had a character in mind for him to portray.

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting A.I. and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom. There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

When asked a question that could potentially come off as a little more... Inside baseball, Diesel gave a less straightforward answer. The interviewer asked if he had reached out to Downey Jr. to see if he had any interest, and Diesel responded by playfully saying: “How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity.”

Michelle Rodriguez, one of Diesel’s co-stars, also weighed in on who she'd like to see join the Fast universe. “Who’s the guy from these amazing Jason Bourne movies? Matt Damon! IF—ing want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a Fast and Furious movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner!”

Only time will tell if we get the pleasure of seeing either show up later on in the franchise. Until then, we can check out Fast X in theaters, debuting on May 19, 2023.

