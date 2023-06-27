Ryan Seacrest to Replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host

When Pat Sajak announced he was retiring from hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune after some 40 years, the main question on everyone’s mind was: Who replaces him?

Now we have our answer: Sony Television announced today that longtime American Idol host Ryan Seacrest will replace Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

In a statement, Seacrest said

I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.

Elsewhere in his statement, Seacrest did note that he was looking forward to working with “the great Vanna White,” indicating that while Sajak is retiring, his longtime co-host on the series is not.

Sajak revealed his impending retirement on his Twitter account on June 12, saying “it’s been a wonderful ride” and “many thanks to you all.”

Sajak, who turns 77 in October, started in radio as a teenager, worked for Armed Forces Radio during the Vietnam War, and then moved into local TV news; he was a weatherman in Los Angeles before he was chosen by Wheel of Fortune creator Merv Griffin to host the series in 1981, replacing Chuck Woolery. In addition to hosting American Idol, Seacrest, who turns 49 later this year, recently wrapped up a stint co-hosting the daytime talk staple Live With Kelly and Ryan. He also hosts the syndicated radio shows American Top 40 and On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Sajak is not totally done hosting Wheel of Fortune yet. He will return as host for one final season, which will begin airing this fall. Seacrest will replace him starting with the 2024-25 season.

