There’s a Secret Predator Movie Coming Out Next Year

There are not one but two Predator movies coming out next year — including a secret one whose existence has never been revealed before.

That’s what 20th Century Studios’ Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter in a conversation about the future of the company. It turns out that Dan Trachtenberg — who made the recent Predator prequel Prey — has directed two different Predator projects, and both are expected to premiere in 2025.

Asbell explained...

After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2. And we’re like, “What do you want to do?” And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool. We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year. One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year.

The film with Fanning is titled Predator: Badlands, wich Asbell called “an absolutely bonkers idea. It is a sci-fi thing, but it’s not what everybody thinks it is.”

But then he let slip that in addition to Predator: Badlands, there’s “a secret Predator movie that will come out before the theatrical one but I can’t say anything about yet.” This one they “have different plans for” — presumably meaning it won’t play in theaters. (Prey was a Hulu original film.) Whatever this other Predator film is, and wherever it plays, it was also directed by Trachtenberg.

If we really get two more Predator films next year, that work mark a significant upswing in the output of this franchise. It took 23 years for there to be three Predator movies; 1987’s original, 1990’s Predator 2, and 2010’s Predators. These two films would mark three Predators in just four years, all directed by Trachtenberg.

Predator: Badlands is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 7, 2025.

