New ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer Pokes Fun at Old G.I. Joe PSAs

Perhaps as a means to make a violent action cartoon a little more palatable to parents, every episode of the old G.I. Joe show ended with a public service announcement where members of the Joe team would teach kids a lesson about safety. Each concluded with the characters saying “Knowing is half the battle!” which became a trademark catchphrase for the series — and the PSAs themselves have been endlessly spoofed in the years since.

Now they’ve even been mocked by the G.I. Joe movie franchise itself. To promote the upcoming Snake Eyes solo film, Paramount has made their own stop-motion animated PSA featuring G.I. Joe action figures, and poking fun at the naive children who kept getting into trouble in those old cartoons. This time, they’re bailed out of trouble by the new Snake Eyes, Henry Golding. Watch the clip below:

If you never had the pleasure of experiencing the old G.I. Joe public service announcements, here’s an emblematic example:

There’s also a brief featurette on Henry Golding’s training for the movie’s action scenes:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opens in theaters on July 23.

The Best Action Movie Posters in History