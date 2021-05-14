First ‘Snake Eyes’ Images Debut Online Ahead of Trailer Premiere

Long the silent supporting star of the G.I. Joe franchise, Snake Eyes steps into the spotlight in his first solo film later this summer. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as the Joes’ resident ninja. As the title suggests, it shows his beginnings in the Arashikage ninja clan, and also includes appearances by other G.I. Joe characters like Scarlett and The Baroness.

Even though Snake Eyes is scheduled to premiere in theaters in a little less than two months, we’ve seen very little from the film so far. Finally, this weekend, we’ll get the first teaser trailer for the movie. Ahead of that, Paramount has debuted the first batch of official images of the movie, including shots of Golding in costume (and in action) as Snake Eyes, along with shots of the rest of the key cast.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Images

There’s also a brand-new poster for the film as well:

Paramount

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 23.