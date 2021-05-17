‘Snake Eyes’ Teaser: The Silent G.I. Joe Speaks

Snake Eyes is known as the G.I. Joe’s resident ninja who never speaks. Clearly, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins takes place before he stopped, cause in the first teaser for the film, Henry Golding’s Snake Eyes gets actual dialogue. So perhaps this movie is the story of how he lost his voice, in addition to his origin as a ninja in the Arashikage clan.

If that seems like a small-scale movie with very little connection to G.I. Joe, don’t worry; Henry Golding is already claiming in interviews that this film is actually a “stepping stone” to “the G.I. Joe universe.” (A long time ago, G.I. Joe actually was a Marvel comic, so there is a kind of mercenary logic to that thinking.)

Watch the Snake Eyes teaser below:

There’s also a new featurette about the making of the film, featuring interviews with Golding and G.I. Joe comic writer Larry Hama:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is scheduled to open in theaters on July 23.