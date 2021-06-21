‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer: The Origin Of G.I. Joe’s Resident Ninja

There’s something about mysterious guys on teams who like to fight with blades that lend themselves to origin movies. When the time came to make the first solo X-Men movie, the honor went to Wolverine, in a film where we learned how he got his adamantium claws and lost his memories. (It turned out to be the most clichéd story in the world: He was shot in the head with amnesia bullets. Man, am I sick of that twist in movie after movie!) Now G.I. Joe is branching out to solo films and Snake Eyes is getting the honors. Hopefully his movie is better than X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

It stars Henry Golding as the title character, who gets inducted into a group of heroic ninjas. Then, wouldn’t you know it? Cobra shows up, including the Baroness (Úrsula Corberó). At least one other Joe shows up too, Samara Weaving’s Scarlett. Here’s the full trailer, that gives you a pretty good sense of the story:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

There’s also a new poster for the film as well:

Paramount

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opens in theaters on July 23.