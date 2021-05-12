‘The Forever Purge’ Trailer Teases a Violent End For The Franchise
Universal has released the official trailer for The Forever Purge, the fifth and supposedly last installment of the horror franchise conceived by James DeMonaco. This time around, the annual “purge” — a one-day period in which all crime, including murder, is legal — is replaced with a never-ending period of violence and unrest.
Watch the clip below, which promises plenty of bloodshed against a rural Texan landscape:
The film stars Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta as Adela and Juan, a husband and wife who work on the Tucker family ranch. The Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton), takes a shine to Juan, angering his own jealous son Dylan (Josh Lucas). But when a sect of lawless marauders overtake America and declare the Purge an ongoing event, the two families must band together to survive.
The Forever Purge is directed by Everardo Gout, with a screenplay from DeMonaco. Previous franchise producers, including Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form, are returning as well. It will be a direct sequel to 2016's The Purge: Election Year.
To refresh, the events of The Purge: Election Year, which ended with the abolishment of the annual Purge event thanks to the presidential election of anti-Purger Charlie Roan (Elizabeth Mitchell). But out West, far from the city's control, it's still happening — just on different terms. It's a new direction for the franchise, but one that's welcome, especially considering it's the final Purge movie in the series.
Delayed from its original July 2020 release due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Forever Purge will now be released in theaters beginning July 2, 2021.
