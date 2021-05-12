Universal has released the official trailer for The Forever Purge, the fifth and supposedly last installment of the horror franchise conceived by James DeMonaco. This time around, the annual “purge” — a one-day period in which all crime, including murder, is legal — is replaced with a never-ending period of violence and unrest.

Watch the clip below, which promises plenty of bloodshed against a rural Texan landscape:

The film stars Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta as Adela and Juan, a husband and wife who work on the Tucker family ranch. The Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton), takes a shine to Juan, angering his own jealous son Dylan (Josh Lucas). But when a sect of lawless marauders overtake America and declare the Purge an ongoing event, the two families must band together to survive.

The Forever Purge is directed by Everardo Gout, with a screenplay from DeMonaco. Previous franchise producers, including Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form, are returning as well. It will be a direct sequel to 2016's The Purge: Election Year.

To refresh, the events of The Purge: Election Year, which ended with the abolishment of the annual Purge event thanks to the presidential election of anti-Purger Charlie Roan (Elizabeth Mitchell). But out West, far from the city's control, it's still happening — just on different terms. It's a new direction for the franchise, but one that's welcome, especially considering it's the final Purge movie in the series.

Delayed from its original July 2020 release due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Forever Purge will now be released in theaters beginning July 2, 2021.

Gallery — The Best Movie Taglines in History: