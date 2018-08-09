The Hunt Continues in the New ‘The Predator’ TV Spot

The Toronto International Film Festival just got even more exciting with the addition of two reboot/sequels to classic horror franchises. Not only will David Gordon Green’s Halloween make its world premiere at the festival next month, but so will Shane Black‘s The Predator. Even better? A new look at The Predator has arrived.

It’s brief, but the new TV spot for Black’s film teases the “ultimate predator.” The new footage shows the lethal alien hunters alongside the film’s massive cast, including Sterling K. Brown, Trevant Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski. Here’s the official synopsis:

From the outer reaches of space to the to the backwoods of southern Georgia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before. And only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator will kick off TIFF’s opening night in the Midnight Madness section on September 6, just a week before it hits theaters on September 14. We’ll be on the ground in Toronto so stay tuned for our review. Until then, you can buy your advanced tickets now and check out the film’s new thermal-styled poster below.