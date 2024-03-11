‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Sequel Now in Production

40 years after This Is Spinal Tap, the iconic fake documentary will be getting a sequel with its entire core creative team and cast.

Rob Reiner, who directed the original movie, will direct the sequel and appear as Marty DiBergi, the fictional filmmaker who supposedly was making the documentary about the band Spinal Tap in the original film. All three core Spinal Tap actors — Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer — are returning as well as band members David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls respectively.

According to a press release, the sequel is now officially in production, shooting in New Orleans. The release also notes that it will “feature cameos from music legends Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.”

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

READ MORE: The Worst Movie Sequels Ever Made

This Is Spinal Tap wasn’t technically the first fake documentary in film history, but it was easily one of the most influential, as it because a critical and cult hit, and inspired several copycats — not to mention Christopher Guest’s career as a director, as he went on to make several extremely similar faux-docs like Waiting For Guffman and A Mighty Wind.

Following the success of This Is Spinal Tap, McKean, Guest, and Shearer kept the band alive, touring in character as Spinal Tap, and releasing other music as the band. They also did an entire commentary track for the original film in character as the band; it may be the funniest DVD commentary track in history.

Here was Reiner’s comment on the start of production on the sequel:

I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor’s Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll.

The This Is Spinal Tap sequel doesn’t have a release date yet. As for a title. It’s going to be called This Is Still Spinal Tap, right?