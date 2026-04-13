The 1990s. The further into the past they recede, the more they sound like complete fiction. Music on compact discs? Disposable cameras you threw away after one use? People losing their minds over bears stuffed with little plastic beans? Flannel everything? Really?

Yes, really. And, perhaps the most implausible of all: A decade of incredible movies. Sure, there were some sequels, and plenty of mainstream junk. But from the perspective of 30 years later, the 1990s were a golden age of cinema, both from within Hollywood and from independent filmmakers here and around the world. You look at any list of great ’90s movies and it’s hard to believe the sheer number of classics that came out week after week, month after month, year after year.

In fact, there are enough great movies for a ranking of the 100 best titles of the 1990s where the bottom of the list is filled with films so beloved you’ll go “Really? There are 85 pictures from this decade better than One False Move?” And then you’ll look through those 85 other pictures and say “Actually, there were.”

At least that’s what the staff of ScreenCrush thinks. After much deliberation, we assembled the following list of the top 100 ’90s movies. (We probably should have gone with the 90 best ’90s movies just to be kitschy, but readers love nice round numbers when it comes to this sort of thing.) It amounts to a cinematic track record to prove that the ’90s were about more than Pogs and Troll dolls.

The Top 100 Movies of the 90s We ranked the top 100 films of the 1990s. Strap in for a wild ride through a wild decade.

READ MORE: The 20 Best Movies of the 2000s

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